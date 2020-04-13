DORY RENÉE PINTO MARTÍNEZ de FLORES «Tita»
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 11 de abril de 2020. Sus hijos: Mirta, Hugo, Lourdes, Nelly, Ana, Ruben, Paula, Richard, Pedro, Juan, Raquel y Miguel; nietos, bisnietos, tataranietos y respectivas familias participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento y el sepelio efectuado. Empresa La Salteña.
CIRILA ÁLVEZ FONSECA «Nena»
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 12 de abril de 2020. Su esposo: Elbio Martín Ferrari; sus hijos: Nilvio, Gysel, Darwin y Natalia Méndez Álvez, Elbio Martín Ferrari Álvez; sus nietos y bisnietos participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento e invitan al sepelio a realizarse hoy a la hora 10:00 en Cementerio Central. Empresa La Salteña.