FRANCISCO ENRIQUE GALLINO GRILLI (NENE)
(Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció el 17 de abril de 2017. Sus hijos: Susana, Enrique, Luciano, María Soledad y sus respectivas familias participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento y el sepelio a realizarse hoy a la hora 14:00 en Cementerio Central. Empresa Oliden.
JOAQUINA FLOR de LUZ RUSSO de TORRES
(Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció el 16 de abril de 2017. Sus hijos: Jua y Diva Curbelo, Ruben y Teresita Campo, Perla y Raúl Bourdin, Nelson y Gabriela Franchi, Basilio, Julio y sus respectivas familias participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento y el sepelio efectuado. COMPLEJO VELATORIO RÉQUIEM