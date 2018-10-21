MARGOT VERÓNICA ARCE de CASTEL
(Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció el 20 de octubre de 2018. Sus hijos: Esther Castel y Ruben Villasboas, Sylvia Castel y Shirley Silveira; sus nietos: Sebastián, Mauricio y Carla, participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento e invitan al sepelio a efectuarse hoy a la hora 11:00 en Cementerio Parque. Empresa La Salteña.
ORFELINA GIMÉNEZ de REQUELME
(Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció el 20 de octubre de 2018. Sus hijos: Raúl, Hugo, Roosvelt, Pedro, Domingo, Margarita, Edit, Iris, Rita, Sirley, Silvia, Malvina; hijos políticos, nietos, bisnietos y tataranietos, participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento e invitan al sepelio a efectuarse hoy a la hora 15:00 en Cementerio Central. Empresa La Salteña.