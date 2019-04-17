CIRA FARÍAS SUTIL
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 16 de abril de 2019. Su esposo: Luis Alberto Nik; sus amigos: Yenny, Luz, Georquina y Loreley y respectivas familias participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento y el sepelio efectuado. COMPLEJO VELATORIO RÉQUIEM.
INÉS FRANCISCA PINTOS AMARO
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 16 de abril de 2019. Sus hijos: Miriam Estela, Shirley yanet, Zully, Miriam Teresita, Fabricio Manuel, Adolfo Ricardo y Nerelia Mabel Ceballos Pintos y respectivas familias participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento e invitan al sepelio a realizarse hoy a la hora 09:30 en el Cementerio Central. COMPLEJO VELATORIO RÉQUIEM.
RUBEN WALTER SILVA MOREIRA
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 16 de abril de 2019. Hermanos y sobrinos participan con pesar dicho fallecimiento e invitan al sepelio a realizarse hoy a la hora 10:30 en Cementerio Central.. COMPLEJO VELATORIO RÉQUIEM.