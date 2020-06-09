La fecha 30 de la Bundesliga dejó la victoria del líder Bayer Múnich 4 a 2 ante Bayer Leverkusen. El Borussia Dortmund venció 1 a 0 al Hertha Berlín y siguen en puestos de clasificación para la Champions.

RESULTADOS

Con los resultados de la fecha:

Friburgo 1 – Borussia Monchengladbach 0

Leipzig 1 – Paderborn 1

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Bayer Múnich 4

Eintracht Fráncfort 0 – Mainz 2

Fortuna Düsseldorf 2 – Hoffenheim 2

Borussia Dortmund 1 – Hertha Berlín 0

Werder Bremen 0 – Wolfsburgo 1

Unión Berlín 1 – Schalke 1

Augsburgo 1 – Colonia 1

POSICIONES PRINCIPALES

1° Bayer Munich 70

2° Borussia Dortmund 63

3° Leipzig 59

4° Bayer Leverkusen 56

5° Borussia Monchengladbach 56

PARTIDOS FECHA 31

La Bundesliga alemana continúa con la fecha 31 para el próximo fin de semana, los partidos:

Viernes 12 de junio

Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig.

Sábado 13 de junio

Colonia vs. Unión Berlin.

Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha Berlin vs. Frankfurt.

Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen.

Wolfsburgo vs. Friburgo.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach.

Domingo 14 de junio

Mainz vs. Augsburgo.

Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen.