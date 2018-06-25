DIVISIONAL “A”
Campeonato Salteño. “Anibal “Maño” Ruiz”
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Ceibal 10 8 0 2 29 10 24
Nacional 10 6 3 1 18 6 21
Universitr. 9 6 2 1 14 7 20
Ferro Carril 9 5 3 1 17 10 18
River Pte 10 5 2 3 16 10 17
Gladiador 10 4 3 3 25 19 15
Sto Nuevo 10 3 4 3 10 11 13
S. Uruguay 10 3 3 4 9 14 09
Saladero 9 2 2 5 6 13 08
Progreso 10 1 3 6 9 20 06
Tigre. 10 1 1 8 8 27 04
Sta Rosa 9 0 2 7 8 22 02
DIVISIONA L “B”
******
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Dep Artigas 10 7 1 2 22 12 22
Libertad 10 6 1 3 17 10 19
Sud América 10 5 4 1 13 6 19
Hindú. 10 5 3 2 12 7 18
Albión. 10 4 4 2 13 11 16
Fénix 10 4 3 3 17 14 15
Cerro 10 4 3 3 24 14 15
El Tanque 10 3 2 5 8 12 11
Dublín Cent 10 2 5 3 16 13 11
San Eugenio 10 2 3 5 8 19 09
Chaná 10 1 2 7 11 25 05
Paso d Bote 10 1 1 8 11 29 04
Total de goles (170)
Resultados
RESULTADOS 10ª FECHA. Divisional “A”
Saladero (0) Progreso (0)
Santa Rosa (0) S. Uruguay (4).
Universitario () Ferro Carril ().
River Plate (1) Nacional (0).
Gladiador (2) Salto Nuevo (2).
Ceibal (5) Tigre (0)
RESULTADOS 10ª FECHA Divisional “B”
Albión (1) San Eugenio (1).
Libertad (2) Paso del Bote (0).
Fénix (0) Cerro (0).
Deportivo Artigas (2) El Tanque (1).
Hindú (2) Dublín Central (2).
Chaná (0) Sud América (2).
Próxima fecha
PRÓXIMA “A” (11)
Sto Uruguay – Progreso
Ferro Carril – Saladero.
Sta Rosa – River Plate.
Salto Nuevo – Tigre.
Gladiador – Universitario.
Nacional – Ceibal.
PRÓXIMA “B” (11)
Paso del Bote – San Eugenio
Cerro – Albión.
Libertad – Deportivo Artigas.
Dublín Central – Sud América.
Hindú – Fénix.
Cerro – Chaná.
Descenso
-DIVISIONAL “B”
Todos con 10 partidos jugados.
Paso del Bote 0-40, El Tanque 1-10, Cerro 1-15, Dublín Central 1-26, Chaná y Deportivo Artigas 1-38, San Eugenio 1-42, Sud América 1-61, Fénix 1-65, Albión 1-73, Hindú 1-80, Libertad 1-90,
-DIVISIONAL “A”
Con 10 partidos jugados y hay 2 encuentros “pendientes”. Santa Rosa 0-22, Tigre 0-40, Progreso 0-87, Saladero 0-96, Salto Uruguay 1-34, Salto Nuevo 1-34, River Plate y Ceibal 1-50, Gladiador 1-87, Universitario 2-25, Ferro Carril 2-29 de punto.