La fecha N° 22 de la Premier League dejó ayer la goleada del City ante el Aston Villa para quedar segundos detrás del Liverpool que había ganado en la jornada sabatina por la mínima ante el Tottenham.
Resultados:
Manchester United 4 – Norwich 0, Liverpool 1 – Tottenham 0, Southampton 2 – Leicester 1, Wolves 1 – Newcastle 1, Arsenal 1 – Crystal Palace 1, Sheffield 1 – West Ham 0, Everton 1 – Brighton 0, Watford 3 – Bournemouth 0, Manchester City 6 – Aston Villa 1.
Posiciones:
Liverpool 61, Manchester City 47, Leicester 45, Chelsea 39, Manchester United 34, Sheffield 32, Wolves 31, Tottenham 30, Crystal Palace 29, Arsenal 28, Everton 28, Southampton 28, Newcastle 26, Burnley 24, Brighton 24, West Ham 22, Watford 22, Aston Villa 21, Bournemouth 20, Norwich 14.