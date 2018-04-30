Tabla de posiciones

DIVISIONAL “A”

EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Universit. 4 4 0 0 6 2 12

Ceibal 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

Nacional 4 2 2 0 7 2 8

Gladiador 4 2 1 1 10 5 7

Ferro Carril 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

River Pte. 4 2 0 2 8 6 6

Uruguay 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

Sto Nuevo 4 1 1 2 4 7 4

Saladero 4 1 0 3 2 8 3

Progreso 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

Sta Rosa 4 0 1 3 5 10 1 Tigre 4 0 0 4 3 10 0

Total de goles (64)

DIVISIONAL “B”

EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Hindú 4 3 1 0 6 0 10

El Tanque 4 2 2 0 6 3 8

Albión 4 2 2 0 6 3 8

Dublin C. 4 2 2 0 8 2 8

Libertad 4 2 1 1 8 6 7

Sud Amer 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

Fénix 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Cerro 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

Deportivo 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

Chaná 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

Paso Bote 4 0 1 3 3 9 1

San Eugenio 4 0 1 3 1 11 1

Total de goles (59)

Resultados

RESULTADOS 4ª FECHA

Progreso (-) Ferro Carril (-)
Saladero (0) Universitario (1)
River Plate (3) Gladiador (2).
Uruguay (1) Salto Nuevo (2)
Tigre (1) Nacional (3).
Santa Rosa (2) Ceibal (4).

RESULTADOS 4ª FECHA

San Eugenio (1) Cerro (4).
Albión (2) Fénix (1).
Deportivo Artigas (0) Hindú (1).
Paso del Bote (1) D. Central (2).
Sud América (1) El Tanque (1).
Libertad (3) Chaná (2).

Próxima fecha

5ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “A”
Ferro Carril – Salto Uruguay.
Universitario – Nacional.
Progreso – River Plate.
Saladero – Santa Rosa.
Gladiador – Tigre.
Ceibal – Salto Nuevo

5ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “B”
Cerro – Paso del Bote.
Fénix – El Tanque.
San Eugenio – D. Artigas.
Albion – Libertad.
Hindú – Sud América.
Chaná – Dublín Central

Descenso

DESCENSO “B”
Paso del Bote 0.25, Deportivo Artigas 0.90, Cerro 1.00, Sud América 1.40, San Eugenio 1.45, Dublín Central 1.50, Fénix 1.60, Chaná 1.68, Libertad 1.75, Albión 1.85, El Tanque 2.00 e Hindú con 2.50 de puntos

DESCENSO “A”
Tigre 0.00, Sta Rosa 0.25, Saladero 0.96, Progreso 1.00, Ceibal 1.26, Salto Nuevo 1.30, Salto Uruguay 1.38, River Plate 1.42, Nacional 1.96, Gladiador 2.00, Universitario 2.38 y Ferro Carril 2.40 de punto.

«
»

