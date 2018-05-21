DIVISIONAL “A”
Campeonato Salteño. “Anibal “Maño” Ruiz”
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Ferro Carril 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Universit. 5 4 1 0 7 3 13
Ceibal 5 4 0 1 9 3 12
Gladiador. 5 3 1 1 15 5 10
River Pte 5 3 0 2 11 6 09
Nacional. 5 2 3 0 8 3 09
Uruguay 5 1 2 2 4 6 05
Sto Nuevo 5 1 1 3 4 8 04
Saladero. 4 1 0 3 2 8 03
Progreso 5 1 0 4 4 12 03
Sta Rosa. 4 0 1 3 5 10 01
Tigre. 5 0 0 5 3 15 00
Total de goles (79)
DIVISIONAL “B”
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Albión 5 3 2 0 8 4 11
Hindú. 5 3 1 1 6 2 10
El Tanque 5 2 2 1 6 4 08
Dublín Cent 5 2 2 1 9 4 08
Sud América 5 2 2 1 6 4 08
Fénix. 5 2 1 2 5 5 07
Cerro. 4 2 1 1 13 7 07
Deportivo 5 2 1 2 7 6 07
Libertad. 5 2 1 2 9 8 07
Chaná. 4 1 1 2 4 6 04
Paso Bote 5 0 1 4 5 16 01
San Eugen. 5 0 1 4 1 13 01
Total de goles (79)
RESULTADOS 5ª FECHA
Divisional “A”
Ferro Carril (3) Salto Uruguay (1).
Universitario (1) Nacional (1).
Progreso (0) River Plate (3).
Saladero (0) Santa Rosa (1).
P suspendido a los 28 m del s/t.
Gladiador (5) Tigre (0).
Ceibal (1) Salto Nuevo (0)
RESULTADOS 5ª FECHA
Divisional “B”
Cerro (7) Paso del Bote (2).
Fénix (1) El Tanque (0).
San Eugenio (0) D. Artigas (2).
Albion (2) Libertad (1).
Hindú (0) Sud América (2).
Chaná (2) Dublín Central (1).
Próxima fecha
6ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “A”
Nacional – Saladero.
Sto Nuevo – Universitario.
River Plate – Ferro Carril.
Sta Rosa – Gladiador.
Tigre – Progreso.
Ceibal – Uruguay.
6ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “B”
El Tanque – Albión.
Dublin Central – Fénix.
Deportivo Artigas – Cerro.
Libertad – Hindú.
Sud América – San Eugenio.
Chaná – Paso del Bote.
Zona de descenso
DIVISIONAL “B”
Paso del Bote 0.20, Deportivo Artigas 1.00, Cerro 1.04, San Eugenio 1.38, Libertad 1.40, Dublín Central 1.42, Sud América 1.47, El Tanque 1.60, Fénix 1.66, Chaná 1.75, Albión 1.90. Hindú con 2.00 puntos.
DIVISIONAL “A”
Tigre 0.00, Santa Rosa 0.25, Progreso 0-92, Saladero 0.96, Salto Nuevo 1.25, Ceibal y Salto Uruguay 1.33, River Plate 1.48, Nacional 1.92, Gladiador 2.03 Universitario 2.33 y Ferro Carril con 2.44 de puntos.