DIVISIONAL “A”
Campeonato Salteño. “Anibal “Maño” Ruiz”

EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Ceibal 6 5 0 1 13 4 15

UniversitARIO 6 4 2 0 8 4 14

Ferro CarrILL 5 4 1 0 11 4 13

Nacional 6 3 3 0 10 4 12

Gladiador 5 3 1 1 15 5 10

River PLATe 5 3 0 2 11 6 09

SALTO Uruguay 6 1 2 3 5 10 05

SALto Nuevo 6 1 2 3 5 9 05

Progreso 6 1 1 4 6 14 04

Saladero 5 1 0 4 3 10 03

Sta Rosa 4 0 1 3 5 10 01

Tigre 6 0 1 5 5 17 01

Se convirtieron (98) goles

DIVISIONA L “B”
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Albión 6 3 2 1 8 5 11

El Tanque 6 3 2 1 7 4 11

Hindú 6 3 1 2 6 3 10

Cerro 6 3 1 2 18 11 10

Deportivo Artigas 6 3 1 2 10 7 10

Libertad 6 3 1 2 10 8 10

Sud América 6 2 3 1 7 5 09

Dublin Central 6 2 3 1 11 6 09

Fénix 6 2 2 2 7 7 08

Paso d Bote 6 1 1 4 7 17 04

Chaná 6 1 1 4 6 10 04

San Eugenio 6 0 2 4 2 14 02

Se convirtieron (99) goles.

Resultados

RESULTADOS 6ª FECHA. Divisional “A”

Nacional (2) Saladero (1).
Salto Nuevo (1) Universitario (1).
Sta Rosa (-) Gladiador (-).
Tigre (2) Progreso (2).
Ceibal (4) Uruguay (1).
River Plate (-) Ferro Carril (-)

RESULTADOS 6ª FECHA. Divisional “B”

El Tanque (1) Albión (0).
Dublin Central (2) Fénix (2).
Deportivo Artigas (3) Cerro (1).
Libertad (1) Hindú (0).
Sud América (1) San Eugenio (1).
Chaná (1) Paso del Bote (2).

Estas son las posiciones en la tabla del descenso, todos con 56 fechas jugadas.
-DIVISIONAL “B”
Paso del Bote 0.66, Deportivo Artigas 1.09, Cerro 1.13, San Eugenio 1.36, Dublín Central 1.40, Sud América 1.45, Chaná 1.59, Fénix 1.63, Hindú y Libertad 1.66. Albión 1.81 El Tanque 1.83.
-DIVISIONAL “A”
Tigre 0.16, Santa Rosa 0.25, Saladero 0.89, Progreso 0.92, Uruguay 1.20, Salto Nuevo 1.25, Ceibal 1.39. River Plate 1-48, Nacional 1.96, Gladiador 2.03 Universitario 2.28 y Ferro Carril 2.44 de pt.

Próxima fecha

PRÓXIMA “A” (7)
Ferro Carril – Gladiador.
Salto Uruguay – River Plate
Nacional – Progreso.
Santa Rosa – Salto Nuevo.
Tigre – Saladero.
Universitario – Ceibal.

PRÓXIMA “B” (7)
Cerro – Hindú.
Paso del Bote – Deportivo Artigas.
El Tanque – San Eugenio.
Libertad – Dublín Central.
Sud América – Albión.
Chaná – Fénix

 

