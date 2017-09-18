DIVISIONAL “A”. Torneo salteño “Sofildo Piñeiro”.
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Universitario 19 15 3 1 50 14 48
Ferro Carril 19 14 4 1 59 17 46
Gladiador 19 13 2 4 52 22 41
Nacional 19 12 4 3 44 18 40
Sto Uruguay 19 8 3 8 27 27 27
River Plate 19 6 8 5 29 24 26
Sto Nuevo 19 6 5 8 27 31 23
Ceibal 19 6 3 10 30 31 20
Saladero 19 5 4 10 23 31 19
Progreso 19 4 3 12 24 46 15
Hindú 19 4 2 13 18 47 14
Paso d Bote 19 0 1 18 16 89 01
-Ceibal comenzó con un punto menos por sanción de la temporada anterior.
-Saladero comenzó con 1 punto menos por igual sanción.
DIVISIONAL “A”. SEGUNDA RUEDA
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Universitario 8 6 2 0 18 6 20
Ferro Carril 8 6 2 0 33 9 20
Gladiador 8 6 1 1 20 8 19
Nacional 8 5 3 0 20 8 18
Ceibal 8 5 1 2 17 9 16
River Plate 8 2 4 2 11 11 10
Salto Uruguay 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
Salto Nuevo 8 2 2 4 9 14 08 S
aladero 8 1 1 6 9 14 04
Progreso 8 1 1 6 11 23 04
Hindú 8 1 1 6 7 18 04
Paso del Bote 8 0 1 7 7 37 01
DIVISIONAL “B”. LIGUILLA
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Chaná 2 2 0 0 3 1 06
Tigre. 2 1 1 0 3 2 04
Fénix. 2 0 1 1 3 4 01
Albión 2 0 0 2 0 2 00
DIVISIONAL “C”
EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts.
Libertad 3 3 0 0 9 0 09
Parque Sol. 3 2 1 0 6 2 07
Quinta 33. 3 2 1 0 4 1 07
Florida 3 2 0 1 3 1 06
El Tanque 3 2 0 1 12 2 06
Arsenal. 3 1 1 1 5 5 04
Rodó. 3 1 1 1 3 4 04
Huracán. 3 1 1 1 1 2 04
Defensor. 3 0 1 2 1 8 01
Barcelona. 3 0 1 2 1 9 01
Palomar. 3 0 1 2 1 6 01
Lazareto. 3 0 0 3 0 6 01
RESULTADOS 19ª FECHA
Divisional “A”
Ceibal (3) Saladero (1).
Sto Nuevo (2) Progreso (1).
Nacional (2) River Plate (0).
Universitario (3) Gladiador (0).
Salto Uruguay (3) Paso del Bote (1).
Ferro Carril (3) Hindú (1)
RESULTADOS
Divisional “B”
Liguilla. Fecha (2)
Tigre (2) Fénix (2).
Chaná (1) Albión (0).
20ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “A”
River Plate – Saladero
Ferro Carril – Gladiador.
Salto Nuevo – Paso del Bote.
Universitario – Ceibal.
Nacional – Uruguay.
Hindú – Progreso.
PRÓXIMA FECHA DIVISIONAL “B”
Tercera fecha de liguilla.
Albión – Fénix.
Chaná – Tigre.
Próxima fecha 3ª FECHA DIVISIONAL “C”
Lazareto – Rodó.
Palomar – El Tanque.
Barcelona – Parque Solari.
Arsenal – Quinta Avenida.
Florida – Huracán.
Defensor – Libertad.